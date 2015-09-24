TRUMP: I'm boycotting Fox News

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will no longer do interviews on Fox News shows because the network has been treating him “unfairly.”

“[email protected] has been treating me very unfairly & I have therefore decided that I won’t be doing any more Fox shows for the foreseeable future,” the Republican presidential front-runner wrote on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Trump to announce the boycott, but he has repeatedly feuded with the network in recent days and weeks.

On Monday night and Tuesday morning, Trump released a lengthy tweetstorm attacking hosts Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly, as well as the “Trump haters” they have on their shows.

He called Kelly “the worst” and labelled her show “terrible.” He said O’Reilly “was very negative to me in refusing to post the great polls that came out today including NBC.”

He also said he had a hard time watching Fox News, while retweeting multiple supporters trashing Fox and calling for a boycott of the network because of its supposed bias against him.

Trump wasn’t finished. Later Tuesday, evening continued berating Kelly, calling her a “lightweight” and “highly overrated.” He also said her show was much better when she was on vacation.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. But it’s worth noting that some past Trump targets have publicly disagreed with him about the nature of their breakups.

He claimed he fired his veteran consultant Roger Stone, for example, who insists he actually quit partially because of Trump’s feuds with media personalities. And Trump, the former host of “The Apprentice,” frequently insists he was the one who dumped NBC — and not the other way around — amid backlash over his heated rhetoric on illegal immigration.

Regardless, the Trump-Fox spat has taken many twists and turns. The latest salvo from Trump follows not one but two apparent cease-fires struck between the two sides last month.

The first truce was publicly brokered after Trump raged against Kelly for asking him questions he thought were unfair while she moderated the first official Republican primary debate. The fight culminated in a comment about Kelly that many interpreted as a crude reference to menstruation. (Trump insisted that he would never say such a thing.)

That détente ended after Trump again went after Kelly a couple of weeks later. Trump released a flood of tweets that, among other things, promoted a supporter who called Kelly a “bimbo” and declared that her show was far better when she was on vacation.

Numerous Fox hosts and personalities then fired back at Trump, and some saw the pushback as a sign they were getting a thumbs-up from the network to do so. But the real-estate developer eventually returned to doing regular Fox News interviews again in September, including Monday on “Fox & Friends” and “On the Record” with Greta Van Susteren.

For his part, O’Reilly dismissed Trump’s attacks Tuesday morning on the “Today” show.

“I’ve known Trump a long time. He wants people to like him. When people criticise him, he takes it personally,” O’Reilly said. “I just think this is just an extension of his reality show, ‘The Apprentice.’ This is just theatre right now. He gets a lot of attention from the theatre.”

