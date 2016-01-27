Donald Trump announces to the world that he won't call Megyn Kelly a 'bimbo'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday-morning tweet that he refuses to call Fox News host Megyn Kelly a “bimbo” because that would be politically incorrect.

“I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter!” Trump declared to his nearly 6 million followers.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, routinely embraces shredding expectations of political correctness on the campaign trail.

In his speeches, Trump also sometimes sarcastically announces all of the mean things he “won’t” say about his GOP rivals.

Additionally, Trump drew some backlash at two different points last year when he promoted tweets calling Kelly a “bimbo,” a disparaging term used to insult women. One of the times that Trump retweeted the insult was after Kelly, a moderator at an August debate, confronted him about past comments he’s made about women’s looks.

Trump has raged against Kelly and her coverage of his campaign since that debate. And the Fox host played a key role in Trump’s big Tuesday announcement that he would not be attending this week’s Fox-hosted debate.

View all three Trump “bimbo” tweets below:

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

“@mstanish53: @realDonaldTrump @megynkelly The bimbo back in town . I hope not for long .”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

