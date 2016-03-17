TRUMP: I'm not going to the next debate

Scott Olson/Getty Images Donald Trump at the first Fox News-hosted debate.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he will not go to the primary debate next week.

Trump claimed during a Fox News interview that the March 21, Fox-hosted debate had caught him by surprise.

“Nobody told me. And as you saw, I thought the last debate on CNN was the last debate. That was going to be it,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” after dominating the primary elections the night before.

He continued:

And I’m doing a major speech in front of a very important group of people — I think it’s eight or nine thousand people — that night. And it was scheduled a while ago. And nobody told me there were going to be more debates.

Last Friday, Trump had signalled that he was done with the debates. He said at a press conference that they had become a waste of his time, but did not specifically address whether he’d attend the one remaining debate on the calendar.

“I think we’ve had enough debates. We’ve had 11 or 12 debates,” Trump reiterated Wednesday on Fox.

“I won the debates. The same people ask you the same questions. So I was very surprised when I heard that Fox called for a debate. Nobody told me about it and I won’t be there,” he added.

Trump said he would be speaking at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference instead of the debate. AIPAC reportedly confirmed Trump’s attendance last Friday, the same day he was asked about the March 21 Fox debate.

The real-estate mogul has infamously complained about one of the Fox debate moderators, Megyn Kelly, and even refused to attend the second Fox-hosted debate after claiming that she would be biased against him. Trump ultimately attended the third Fox debate earlier this month.

Watch Trump on ‘Fox & Friends’ below:

