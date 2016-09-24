Corey Lewandowski will have earned nearly $500,000 from the Trump campaign while working for CNN

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, will have earned nearly $500,000 from the Trump campaign by the end of the year, a The Washington Post reported on Friday.

According to the report, Lewandowski’s compensation over the past two years — including salary, bonuses, and severance — amounts to $495,000.

The campaign agreed to pay Lewandowski a monthly severance of $20,000 for the remainder of the year.

Lewandowski was fired by the Trump campaign in June after a falling out with now-former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Lewandowski was soon hired by CNN as a conservative commentator.

CNN was immediately criticised for the hire — and again after it was revealed Lewandowski was still receiving a severance from the Trump campaign. Jeff Zucker, the CEO of the news network, brushed off the criticism in August, saying “it’s really important to have voices on CNN who are supportive of the Republican nominee.”

Lewandowski has denied any conflict of interest in the matter and argued he was not being paid as much as other consultants who are compensated based on how much the campaign spends.

“That pales in comparison to what everyone else is making,” Lewandowski said. “I don’t take a percentage of anything. I get a flat fee.”

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, was paid $141,704 during the same period as Lewandowski, The Post noted.

