IT'S OFFICIAL: Donald Trump nominated as the Republican presidential nominee

Republicans formally nominated Donald Trump for president of the US on Tuesday.

Trump has been the presumptive nominee since Sen. Ted Cruz exited the race following the Indiana primary in April, making Trump the last candidate standing.

“It’s not a campaign anymore — it’s a movement,” Donald Trump Jr. said to the Republican National Convention crowd in Cleveland.

In a tweet shortly following the announcement, the real-estate mogul thanked his supporters.

“Such a great honour to be the Republican Nominee for President of the United States. I will work hard and never let you down! AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote.

Though Trump virtually clinched the nomination months ago, some Republican delegates at this week’s convention were still eager to voice their concerns with his nomination.

Some delegates opposed to Trump tried unsuccessfully to stage a roll-call vote on a measure that would have unbound delegates, a last-ditch effort to permit them to vote against Trump. The chairman rejected the call for a vote after support for the roll-call vote collapsed.

Trump will officially accept the nomination during his speech on Thursday, the final day of the convention.

