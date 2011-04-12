Donald Trump Is Now The No. 2 Republican Candidate For President

A startling poll in New Hampshire last week revealed that Donald Trump is running second among likely Republican voters in the upcoming presidential primary.



The mogul and TV star has 21% of the vote. Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, leads with 27%. Rounding out the field are Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich, with 12% each.

Meanwhile, Trump has been everywhere in recent weeks airing his suspicions that president Barack Obama wasn’t actually born in the United States.

In fact, if Trump’s shadow candidacy has a central platform at this point, it’s that: Trump’s investigators have found that Obama might not have been born here. Trump recently said, for example, that Obama’s presidency may be the “greatest scam” in the history of the United States.

That possibility, of course, has long been supported by many folks who would love to see Barack Obama forced out. It has also been dismissed as preposterous by more mainstream Republicans, including FOX host Bill O’Reilly and Karl Rove. It has also been debunked by many independent analyses.

But Trump is right: There is still a shred of doubt that Obama wasn’t born in the US. And Trump appears to be staking his early candidacy on that issue.

Trump is also airing grievances about the U.S.’s wimpy stance toward China and surging oil prices, both of which he blames on Obama. He also says Obama is not a “dealmaker” and that what the country needs right now is a dealmaker.

What Trump has not yet done, at least not nearly as publicly, is explain how he would handle China or surging oil prices.

But Trump’s early standing in the polls illustrates that some folks at least are taking his candidacy seriously, even if he has yet to announce a decision as to whether he’s actually running–and even though many have concluded that the whole “decision” is just another way to raise the profile of the Trump brand and Trump’s show: The Celebrity Apprentice.

I, for one, would not be surprised to see Trump actually run for president for a while. He’s rich enough that he doesn’t have to suck up to anyone for money, and he loves the limelight. And I think he’d like sharing the stage with other Republican candidates for a while.



See Also: THE TRUTH REVEALED: Sarah Palin May Not Have Been Born In The USA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.