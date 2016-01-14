Donald Trump rips 'son of the b----' who set up faulty mic at campaign rally

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump blasted the unnamed “bastard” responsible for setting up a faulty sound system at a Wednesday-night campaign rally.

“And by the way, I don’t like this mic,” Trump said after criticising US trade policy with China during his speech in Pensacola, Florida.

The Republican presidential front-runner then crudely instructed his staff to not pay the person responsible.

“Whoever the hell broke this mic system, don’t pay the son of the b—-,” he said.

Trump added: “This mic is terrible. Stupid mic keeps popping. Do you hear that George? Don’t pay him! Don’t pay him. You know, I believe in paying, but when somebody does a bad job like this stupid mic, you shouldn’t pay the bastard. Terrible. Terrible. It’s true.”

Trump said he hoped the sound system was functioning for the packed crowd, but he kept hearing a “boom” sound.

“So we’re not going to pay,” he continued. “I guarantee you I’m not paying for this mic. Every two minutes I hear like, ‘Boom! Boom!'”

Reporters covering the rally said they had difficulty understanding the candidate as well.

Partial transcript of Trump, via this sound system: Mumble, mumble… polls, mumble, Rubio, I like him… The Boston Globe is great…

— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) January 14, 2016

Difficult to hear Trump tonight because the mic is pretty fuzzy…lots of echo in the room.

— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 14, 2016

NOW WATCH: Hard to forget this 2015 video of Putin and his prime minister working out for the cameras



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.