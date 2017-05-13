Donald Trump's first-ever Tweet was a plug for 'Late Night with David Letterman'

When Donald Trump sent his first Tweet in 2009, Twitter was still a fledgling company.

Eight years later, Trump’s feed looks a bit different than it did back then. As president, he uses Twitter to post photos of him meeting with teachers in the White House, threaten ousted FBI director James Comey, and regularly lash out at the media.

But when @realDonaldTrump first took to Twitter, he was still just the billionaire host of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In fact, his first-ever Tweet, sent in the afternoon of May 4, 2009, was a plug for an upcoming late show appearance:

“Be sure to tune in and watch Donald Trump on Late Night with David Letterman as he presents the Top Ten List tonight!” he tweeted.

Nearly eight years after sending that Tweet, Trump sent his first missive from the @POTUS account, the official Twitter account for the President of the United States that was created under the Obama administration.

Here’s Trump’s first Tweet from that account, sent on January 20, 2017:

“#InaugurationDay Speech” it reads, followed by an American flag emoji and a link to the full text of Trump’s speech on the National Mall.

Despite his new POTUS handle, however, Trump still prefers his own account — he’s fired off 34,901 tweets to date from that account.

