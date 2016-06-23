Here's what Donald Trump just said the first 100 days of his presidency will look like

Donald Trump on Wednesday outlined the policies he’d implement — or repeal — within the first 100 days of his administration.

In a lengthy speech targeting Hillary Clinton, Trump made mention of eight positions he said he’d immediately get to work on.

The presumptive Republican nominee said the “common theme in all of these reforms” is “it’s going to be America first.”

Of note, most of the implementations could not be completed without a complicit Congress, which is unlikely to go along with the entirety of Trump’s agenda.

Here are the propositions Trump listed in his address:

Appoint judges “who will uphold the constitution”

Change the immigration system

“Stand up to countries that cheat on trade”

“Cancel rules and regulations that send jobs overseas”

Lift environmental restrictions on energy production

Repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act

Pass “massive tax reform”

“Impose tough new ethics rules” on the State Department — seemingly a nod to presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

In his speech, Trump attempted to shift attention away from the negative news dogging his campaign. He repeatedly slammed Clinton’s record as secretary of state, arguing her entire political career had been about acquiring power to build a personal fortune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.