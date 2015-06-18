Donald Trump fires back at the 'jerk' media critics torching his 2016 campaign

Real estate mogul Donald Trump did not appreciate some of the media reactions to his newly minted presidential campaign.

Notably, the Daily News ran a front-page Wednesday story that compared Trump to a clown who was throwing his “rubber nose in the GOP ring.”

Asked about the cover during a Fox & Friends interview later in the day, Trump said the tabloid was only attacking him to boost its sinking circulation.

“Well, the New York Post gave me a front-page cover that I wish you held that one up instead of the failing Daily News,” Trump said, referencing the Post’s cover that put “TRUMP” in gold letters above the White House. “The Daily News is going to be out of business very soon. It’s doing no business whatsoever. And they do that for circulation.”

Trump also blasted two conservative pundits who have been critical of him. After Fox played a clip of Charles Krauthammer saying Trump’s 2016 candidacy “diminishes the stature” of his more serious Republican opponents, Trump tore into both Krauthammer and a second commentator, George Will.

The star of NBC’s “Apprentice” touted his own success and said the two pundits were “losers” and jerks in comparison.

“They’re losers. They’re just losers. They sit there; they haven’t done anything. Think about it: I’ve built a $US9 billion net worth. I’ve employed tens of thousands of people. I do a television show; it becomes one of the biggest shows on all of television. NBC renewed it again; they’re begging for me to do it. I write a book called ‘The Art of the Deal’; it’s the No. 1-selling business book of all time. And I’ve got a jerk named Krauthammer or George Will saying, ‘Oh gee, he doesn’t deserve to be in the race,'” he said.

