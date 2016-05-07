Donald Trump fires back at 'goofy' Elizabeth Warren in raging tweetstorm

Donald Trump took aim at one of the most progressive members of the Senate Friday evening, tweeting that he hopes Hillary Clinton selects “goofy Elizabeth Warren” as her running mate so he can defeat both of them.

Sen. Warren (D-Massachusetts)

posted a flurry of critical tweets about Trump on Tuesday following his Indiana win, declaring she would “fight [her] heart out” to ensure Trump’s “toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the White House.”

On Friday, Trump mocked Warren’s controversial claim that she is part Native American, which first drew scrutiny during her 2012 Senate race, when it was reported that she had declared at Harvard that she had Cherokee and Delaware Indian ancestry, according to Politico.

Trump called Warren a “fraud” and suggested her ancestry records be checked.

View the tweets below:

I hope corrupt Hillary Clinton chooses goofy Elizabeth Warren as her running mate. I will defeat them both.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

Let’s properly check goofy Elizabeth Warren’s records to see if she is Native American. I say she’s a fraud!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

Goofy Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton’s flunky, has a career that is totally based on a lie. She is not Native American.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

