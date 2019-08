Trump fired Attorney General Sally Yates after she instructed the Justice Department to not support the president’s executive order on immigration. In 2015, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, questioned Yates’ willingness to defy the president’s orders if needed during her confirmation hearing.

