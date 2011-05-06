Donald Trump Fired As The Driver Of The Indianapolis 500 Pace Car*

Jalopnik is reporting that Donald Trump will not be allowed to drive the pace car at this month’s Indianapolis 500, after fans complained about his recent foray into politics.



Trump had been selected last month as the honorary driver of the Chevy Camaro pace car, but Jalopnik’s Justin Hyde says race officials are meeting right now to determine how best to get rid of him.

A Trump spokesperson said he would not step aside, despite the protests.

An official announcement is expected soon.

UPDATE: Trump has announced that he is indeed stepping aside, but because of “time and business constraints.” Constraints he apparently didn’t have when he accepted the position on April 5. A aide said just this morning the would not give in to the protestors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.