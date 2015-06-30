Donald Trump: Here's the Obama official I'd fire first

AP Photo/Elise Amendola Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to media as he is discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital Friday, June 12, 2015, in Boston. Kerry was released from the hospital after undergoing surgery on a broken leg sustained in a May 31 bicycle accident in France.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump, famous for firing contestants in the reality show “The Apprentice,” knows which current US cabinet official he’d fire first if they were on the show.

Taking questions after a Monday speech in Chicago, the GOP presidential candidate said Secretary of State John Kerry should be fired first because he’s not being tough enough in the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

“I think I’d have to look at Secretary Kerry. He’s our chief negotiator. He’s getting killed in the negotiations. The deal with Iran is a total disaster,” he said.

Trump also took a shot at Kerry for breaking his leg during the negotiations.

“And on top of that, at 73 years old, he participates in a bicycle race. And he falls and breaks his leg. I promise you one thing: I will never be in a bicycle race,” Trump said. “Kerry’s a nice man but the whole situation with Iran and the nuclear [negotiations] is absolutely a disaster.”

However, if President Barack Obama’s entire Cabinet was featured on “The Apprentice,” it wouldn’t just be Kerry’s job on the chopping block.

“You could fire all of them,” he reflected.

