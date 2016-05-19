The US government just released the latest 104-page document detailing Donald Trump's alleged $10 billion fortune

Photo: Getty Images.

The Federal Election Commission on Wednesday released a 104-page personal financial-disclosure report filed by Donald Trump. The presumptive nominee’s campaign says it shows his “massive” wealth is in excess of $10 billion.

“I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world. This is the kind of thinking the country needs,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement.

The report makes the true scope of Trump’s wealth ultimately unclear, as items are capped in worth at $50 million and above. Any holding worth more than $50 million is listed under that category.

The report lists more than 530 entities to which Trump is a trustee, president, chairman, or member. Roughly 400 of those entities include the Trump name or his initials. It also includes his vast stock portfolio, which includes a wide array of tech companies, financial firms, and defence contractors.

Trump said Tuesday that the document showed an income of $557 million. According to the report, some of the largest sources of income include about $30 million from his Mar-a-Lago resort, $132 million from his resort in Doral, Florida, and approximately $13 million from his Central Park ice rink.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of his past financial disclosure release in July found that his assets were worth at least $1.5 billion. Trump’s personal wealth is an issue of much contention between the business mogul and outside analysts. For example, while Trump has insisted his net worth is in excess of $10 billion, Forbes lists his net worth at $4 billion.

Trump’s campaign called the recent filing “the largest in the history of the FEC.”

The release comes at a time when Trump is facing increased scrutiny for refusing to release his tax returns. The business mogul said he will release the forms after a routine audit is completed by the IRS. That may or may not come before the election.

NOW WATCH: How Hillary Clinton survived one of the biggest scandals in American politics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.