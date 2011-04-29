A Painfully Coy And Awkward Interview With Donald Trump About His Actual Net Worth

A few years ago Donald Trump sued a reporter for saying he was worth only $150 million (he claims to be worth over $7 billion).



During the deposition that followed, Trump gave an incredible sustained performance, with the help of his lawyer, of dancing around any questions related to his actual net worth.

The deposition was posted alongside Sheelah Kolhatkar’s Businessweek profile, in which Trump displays more of the same coyness. The upshot is that this man probably would never reveal his tax returns and run for president.

Some excerpts from the deposition:

Q: Now, Mr. Trump, have you always been completely truthful in your public statements about your net worth of properties?

A: I try.

Q: Have you ever not been truthful?

A: My net worth fluctuates, and it goes up and down with markets and with attitudes and with feelings, even my own feelings, but I try.

…

Q: When you publicly state a net worth number, what do you base that upon, other than —

Trump’s lawyer: Objection. Sorry, finish your question.

Q: When you publicly state what you’re worth, what do you base that number on?

Trump’s lawyer: I’ll object to the form of the question. Are you asking him about a specific statement?

Q: No, I’m asking him when he generally makes statements about his public — about his net worth publicly what is he basing that upon, other than his feelings.

Trump’s lawyer: Objection to the form of the question.

Q: You can answer.

A: I would say it’s my general attitude at the time that the question may be asked. And as I say, it varies.

…

Q: When Mr. King asked you whether you got a million dollars for the speech and you said yes, did you indicate that some of those payments were actually, actually promotional monies that were spent in promoting —

A: No, he didn’t ask me to break it down.

…

Q: Did you report that promotional expense as income on your tax return?

Trump’s lawyer: Objection to the form of the question.

A: I really don’t though. I would have to ask my accountants.

Read the deposition here and the profile here.

