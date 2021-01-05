Donald Trump's Ferrari will head to auction during the final days of his presidency — tour the $500,000 car

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

Donald Trump’s red 2007 Ferrari F430 will be for sale through Mecum Auctions from January 7 to 16.

The car is expected to fetch between $US400,000 and $US500,000, though the first time it was auctioned, it sold for $US10,000 less than its estimated price.

The car comes with a copy of its original title, which has Trump’s signature and the address of Trump Tower in New York City.

Every so often, you see cars that were owned by famous people hit the auction block. The latest is this red 2007 Ferrari F430 coupe once owned by none other than Donald Trump.

The Ferrari will be offered as part of Mecum Auctions’ 2021 Kissimmee auction, occurring from January 7 to 16. It’s estimated to fetch between $US400,000 to $US500,000.

However, this isn’t the first time Trump’s Ferrari has been auctioned off. Trump bought the F430 new in 2007 and kept it for more than four years. In March 2017, after he had become president, it went to auction in Fort Lauderdale and left the block at $US240,000 â€” $US10,000 less than its estimated sale price. A private bidder later offered $US270,000, the auction house said at the time.

The Trump Ferrari will be auctioned off during the final days of his presidential term and, as The Drive pointed out, it’s unclear how that will affect its price. The Mecum Auctions listing notes that the car comes with a copy of the original title that bears the address of Trump Tower in New York City, along with Trump’s signature.

Surely this is a collector’s item for someone, somewhere. Scroll on to see the F430.

A 2007 Ferrari F430 that was once owned by Donald Trump will be auctioned between January 7 and 16.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

It’s expected to fetch between $US400,000 and $US500,000.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

However, when the car was auctioned in 2017, it initially sold for $US240,000 — $US10,000 less than its estimated sale price. Another bidder later offered $US270,000.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

This F430 has a F1 six-speed sequential gear automatic transmission.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

But the F430 did come as a six-speed manual, and those are generally far more valuable than automatics like this one.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

From a 4.3-litre V8, the F430 makes a claimed 483 horsepower.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

And has a tan leather interior.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

This example has only been driven 6,910 miles since Trump bought it new in 2007. He put about 2,400 miles on it during his ownership.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

The car has ventilated disc brakes and red brake callipers.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

Other interior features include automatic climate control, an AM/FM stereo with a CD changer, and power windows.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

Because the F430 is mid-engined, it has a front trunk.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

The car was delivered new to Ferrari of Long Island.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

According to the included window sticker, Trump paid $US197,698 for it.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

The car also includes a copy of its original title, which bears Trump’s signature and the address of Trump Tower in New York City.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

The Ferrari will be part of Mecum Auctions’ 2021 Kissimmee auction, taking place from January 7 to 16. Trump’s last day in office is January 20.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe.

