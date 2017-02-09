'Courts seem to be so political': Trump calls out Federal Courts for freezing the travel ban

President Trump defended his executive order on immigration during a speech to the Major County Sheriffs’ Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, saying that the “courts seem to be so so political” and urging them to “do what’s right” and unfreeze the order.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

I listened to lawyers on both sides last night, and they were talking about things that had just nothing to do with it. I listened to a panel of judges and I’ll comment on that after — I will not comment on the statements made by certainly one judge, but I have to be honest, that if these judges wanted to, in my opinion, help the court, in terms of respect for the court, they’d do what they should be doing.

I mean, it’s so sad. They should be, you know when you read something so simple, and so beautifully written, and so perfectly written, other than the one statement, of course, having to do with “he” or “she,” but when you read something so perfectly written and so clear to anybody, and then you have lawyers, and you watched, I watched last night, in amazement, and I heard things that I couldn’t believe. Things that really had nothing to do with what I just read.

And I don’t ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased, and we haven’t had a decision yet, but courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right.

