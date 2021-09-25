Donald Trump mocks Republican nemeses by sending his fans a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush’s faces morphed together

Left to right: Rep. Liz Cheney, Former President Donald Trump, Former President George W. Bush Getty Images

Donald Trump sent his supporters a photoshopped image of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush’s faces.

The face-morphed image, originally shared by a meme account, is the former president’s latest jab at his political nemeses.

In a statement made on Wednesday, Trump blasted Bush for his support of Cheney in next year’s GOP primary in Wyoming.

Former President Donald Trump mocked his political nemeses by emailing a meme of Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and former President George W. Bush’s faces morphed together to his supporters, according to the Independent.

The image, which appears to have first been shared by Twitter meme account, was used by Trump in a fundraising message, sent on Thursday, for his Save America PAC. “ICYMI: Must-See Photo,” it was captioned.

The former president shared the meme a day after releasing a statement that criticized Bush, who he previously accused of leading “a failed and uninspiring presidency,” for his “stupidity” in the Middle East.

The statement also saw Trump lambast Bush for his support of “warmongering and very low polling” Cheney – the daughter of Bush’s former vice president, Dick Cheney – after he announced that he would fundraise for her in Dallas on October 18.

Trump, who is backing Cheney’s primary opponent in Wyoming next year, has clashed with Cheney since the Capitol riot. She was one of a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate who voted to impeach him for inciting it and is one of two Republican members of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

In May 2021, Cheney became a Republican pariah after she was ousted as the House Republican Conference Chair, the third-highest ranking position within the GOP caucus, due to her continued public admonishment of Trump for his role in the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.