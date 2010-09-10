Donald Trump: The Ground Zero Mosque Developer Is A Low Level Loser

Donald Trump was just on CNBC talking about his rejected bid for the Ground Zero Mosque. He took the opportunity to tear the mosque developer Hisham Elzanaty a new one.



“He’s a low level real estate guy without money, and he’s looking to flip it.”

Trump, who offered $6 billion for the site, said Elzanaty’s $20 billion price estimate was ridiculous.

“The market’s flat and he bought a property less than a year ago and he think it’s gone up four-to-five times as much as it was… I said the guys who sold it to you must have been stupid or something worse.”

What else is going on with Donald? He says the economy sucks and he’s waiting for the other shoe to drop.

“I see the stocks going up up up and I wonder when this is going to end.” He says he hopes the economy is good, but “if anything it’s flat, and no way it’s robust.”

