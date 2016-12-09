Trump is retaining his executive producer title on NBC's new 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Getty/ Sara D. Davis President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum on December 6, 2016 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump took time off from selecting the cabinet for his incoming administration to celebrate his victory in the general election.

Despite being “fired” as host of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” President-elect Donald Trump will remain an executive producer on the upcoming season hosted by

Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MGM, the production studio behind the show, confirmed to Variety that Trump will remain an executive producer on the show that made him famous for a per-episode salary in the low five figures. Additionally, Trump gets a cut of the show’s profits.

When the new iteration of “Celebrity Apprentice” returns on January 2, the president-elect’s name will appear in the credits for the reality show after show creator Mark Burnett and before Schwarzenegger.

It’s unclear at this point how Trump will structure payments from the show while serving as president. Variety pointed out that presidents have earned money aside from their government salary before. For example, Obama wrote a book, “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters,” and donated the royalties to a charity benefitting the children of military veterans.

MGM refused to comment to Variety on the financials surrounding his producer role on “Apprentice” and NBC declined to comment.

Trump has had a long-standing, complicated relationship with NBC. While Trump claims he walked away from “Apprentice” to run for president, NBC maintained it had cut its business ties with Trump after he made insulting comments about Mexican immigrants during his 2015 announcement of his presidential run. That included removing him as host of “Apprentice” and refusing to air the Miss Universe pageants, which Trump used to own.

This new financial turn arrives just as Trump is still in the process of settling his role with his many businesses. Currently the chairman and president of the Trump Organisation, Trump said he would discuss his plans at a December 15 press conference in New York City with his children, to whom he has said he plans to leave control of his business. However, The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Trump intends to keep a stake in the business.

