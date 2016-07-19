Donald Trump had the most fitting entrance possible to the Republican National Convention

Michael Jackson or Donald Trump?
The Manhattan billionaire’s grand entrance to the GOP convention in Cleveland seemed more fitting for a rock star than a major party’s presidential nominee.
The businessman walked onstage behind glowing lights while “We Are the Champions” blared in the background before he quickly introduced his wife, Melania, for her primetime address.
Watch below:
.@realDonaldTrump just made an entrance at the #RNCinCLE unlike any other. https://t.co/H4VLPfFfz3 pic.twitter.com/erA0zoE1bU
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 19, 2016
