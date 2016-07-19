Donald Trump had the most fitting entrance possible to the Republican National Convention

Michael Jackson or Donald Trump?

The Manhattan billionaire’s grand entrance to the GOP convention in Cleveland seemed more fitting for a rock star than a major party’s presidential nominee.

The businessman walked onstage behind glowing lights while “We Are the Champions” blared in the background before he quickly introduced his wife, Melania, for her primetime address.

Watch below:

NOW WATCH: A new poll says these Republican alternatives fare better against Clinton than Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.