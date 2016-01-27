Donald Trump announces endorsement from 'one of the most respected religious leaders in our nation'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his campaign was endorsed by a big-name leader in the evangelical community: Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr.

“Great honour- Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. of Liberty University, one of the most respected religious leaders in our nation, has just endorsed me!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post broke the news of Falwell’s endorsement, which doesn’t come as a surprise — Falwell showered praise on Trump last week at Liberty University.

However, Falwell’s support is nevertheless significant as Trump extensively courts evangelical voters, who have an outsize role in the February 1 Iowa caucus. Falwell’s late father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, founded the Moral Majority, which was a prominent organisation for conservative Christians.

“It is truly an honour to receive Jerry’s endorsement. Not only is he a high-quality person, with a wonderful family, whom I have great respect for — I also consider him a very good friend and his support means so much to me,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s top rival in Iowa, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), has also extensively courted the evangelical community and has racked up his own set of influential endorsements there. Cruz launched his campaign at Liberty University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.