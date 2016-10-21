Donald Trump still refuses to concede that he didn't win an Emmy for 'The Apprentice'

Win McNamee/Getty Images Donald Trump during the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 20.

While he made news for refusing to accept the presidential election results, Donald Trump won’t even concede to losing the Emmy race — twice.

During Wednesday’s presidential debate, Hillary Clinton apparently hit a soft spot for the real-estate mogul when she highlighted his history of alleging that the election is “rigged,” and furthermore his history of calling contests generally rigged if they don’t go his way. That even touched on his time hosting “The Apprentice.”

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row,” she said. “He started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged.”

To which Trump interjected, “I should have gotten it.”

In response, the Television Academy, which awards the Emmys, responded to Trump’s accusations on Wednesday night, along with an infographic showing how an Emmy is won.

NBC’s “The Apprentice” was nominated for eight Emmys, two of which were for outstanding reality competition in 2004 and 2005 (so Clinton was slightly off when she said it was three years). It lost on both occasions to CBS’s “The Amazing Race.”

He actually complained about the 2004 loss on “The Apprentice” about 11 years later on a January 19, 2015 episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I got screwed out of an Emmy,” Trump said on the episode. “Everybody thought I was going to win it. In fact, when they announced the winner, I stood up before the winner was announced. And I started walking for the Emmy. And then they announced the most boring show on television, [CBS’s] ‘The Amazing Race.’ Piece of crap.”

So in the event that Trump loses the presidential election, he could keep us waiting a long while for his concession speech.

