Donald Trump isn't a big fan of emails, and didn't own a home computer until at least 2007

Associated Press Donald Trump uses the phone and puts his sock-covered feet on the table in his private plane as he flies to Minnesota

Donald Trump has apparently been slow to adapt to new technology.

The New York Times obtained court documents containing hundreds of pages of sworn testimony from Trump over the past decade. The documents revealed that as of 2007, the real-estate magnate didn’t use a computer at his home or in his office, didn’t send text messages, and didn’t email for a while.

“I don’t do the email thing,” Trump said in a 2007 deposition, according to the Times.

By testimony in 2013, Trump revealed that he had embraced email, but only slightly.

“Very rarely, but I use it,” Trump said then.

Trump reportedly often has aides handle his online presence for him. He has been a prolific tweeter for years, but according to The Washington Post, he dictates many of his tweets to his communications director, who hands them off to aides to tweet out.

This isn’t exactly unheard of on the campaign trail — former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) reportedly had a rule that each tweet needed to be approved by 22 different staff members before going out.

But many Republican candidates have tried to recast themselves as more tech savvy this election cycle.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is incorporating Silicon Valley buzzwords into his stump speech, and he said in a campaign video that he likes his Apple Watch more than apple pie.

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t the only presidential candidate who isn’t a fan of email. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) admitted earlier this year that he had “never sent an email.”

