Donald Trump says Elizabeth Warren 'didn't have the guts' to run for president as feud intensifies

The feud between Donald Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren intensified Wednesday, with sharp exchanges between the two prominent political figures.

The Manhattan billionaire attacked Warren, one of the most progressive members of the Senate, for not “having the guts” to run for president.

“Goofy Elizabeth Warren didn’t have the guts to run for POTUS,” he tweeted. “Her phony Native American heritage stops that and VP cold.”

“Goofy Elizabeth Warren has been one of the least effective Senators in the entire U.S. Senate,” he wrote in another tweet. “She has done nothing!”

Yet another accused Warren of “playing the woman’s card,” something Trump has faced backlash for suggesting about Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton. The posting instructed his followers to “see her dumb tweet.”

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, responded to Trump with a series of seven tweets. In the tweetstorm, she called out Trump for his supposedly “embarrassing” record, “dangerous” policies, and crude comments toward women.

Read Warren’s tweets below:

We get it, @realDonaldTrump: When a woman stands up to you, you’re going to call her a basket case. Hormonal. Ugly.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

Do you think you’re going to shut us up, @realDonaldTrump? Think again. It’s time to answer for your dangerous ideas.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

You care so much about struggling American workers, @realDonaldTrump, that you want to abolish the federal minimum wage?

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

You feel so much for people with college debt, @realDonaldTrump, that you raked in millions scamming students with Trump University?

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

You’re so concerned about Wall Street, @realDonaldTrump, that you say you’d “absolutely” repeal Dodd-Frank?

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

When asked what gov should stop doing, @realDonaldTrump said overseeing banks! How can you be tough on Wall Street by letting them off?

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump: Your policies are dangerous. Your words are reckless. Your record is embarrassing. And your free ride is over.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 11, 2016

The feud between the pair picked up last Friday evening, after Trump tweeted that he hoped Clinton would choose “goofy Elizabeth Warren” as her running mate.

His words came after Warren posted Tuesday that she’d

“fight [her] heart out” to ensure Trump’s “toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the White House” following Trump’s win in the Indiana primary, which made him the presumptive GOP nominee. Warren also said earlier this year that Trump “is a loser.”

The real-estate magnate told his supporters during an Oregon rally Friday night that Warren is a “goofus” and a “basket case,” while resurrecting an old attack against her heritage.

“Her whole career is a fraud because she goes out and she says she’s a Native American,” Trump said. “She is a Native American, 5%. And therefore her whole career because she was a minority — it’s a disgrace what’s going on in our country.”

Scott Brown, a Trump supporter who was Warren’s opponent during her 2012 Senate bid, accused her of using her Native American ancestry to her advantage after reports surfaced that she listed herself as a minority in a years-old directory of law professors.

