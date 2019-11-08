Trump and Warren have the biggest rallies in the 2020 election. They couldn't be more different.

- In September, Democratic presidential candidate Warren spoke to 20,000 people at a rally in Washington Square Park, in New York. She spoke about taxes and empowering women.
- In October, President Donald Trump spoke to 20,000 people at the American Airlines Centre, in Dallas. He spoke about the border wall between America and Mexico, the economy, and impeachment proceedings against him.
- Both politicians were cheered on. Warren for her proposed tax on wealthy citizens, Trump for “draining the swamp.”
- But the two crowds were quite the contrast. Warren’s rally had people dressed in everyday clothes, who were willing to speak to reporters, while Trump had a crowd dressed in red, white, and blue, who weren’t so fond of the media.
- Here’s how different the two rallies were
Two rallies, a world apart.
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail as he runs for his second term as president. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is furiously campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, joining Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at the front of the pack.
In September, Warren spoke to 20,000 people at a rally in Washington Square Park in New York. In October, Trump spoke to 20,000 people at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas.
We compared the two. They had almost nothing in common.
In September, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren spoke for 50 minutes to an estimated 20,000 people in New York’s Washington Square Park. It was her largest crowd to date, and one of the largest Democrat candidate rallies of the year.
Sources: Vox, The New York Times
In October, Trump spoke to 20,000 supporters in the American Airlines Centre in Dallas for 87 minutes. It was one of the longest speeches in his career and an important rally for him as he tries to connect with voters while facing impeachment proceedings in Washington.
Sources: Texas Tribune, NBC News
Warren spoke about corruption in US politics, taxes, and the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire. The rally was near the former site of the factory, which burned down and killed about 150 mostly female workers. She threaded it through her speech, which focused on corruption and the empowerment of women.
Sources: Vox, The New York Times
Trump spoke about building the wall on the US-Mexico border, his trade war with China, the US economy, and the impeachment inquiry, calling leading Democrats “hateful” and “enraged,” as well as attacking then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Source: Texas Tribune
Because Warren’s spoke at night in Washington Square Park…
…the spotlight was all on her.
But Trump spoke inside the American Airlines Centre…
…which meant the crowds rose up above him.
Since Warren’s rally was in a well-trod section of Manhattan, attendees were a mixture of supporters, people relaxing in the park, and people trying to get across it.
Source: Vox
In contrast, some of Trump’s Texas supporters had waited in line from dawn, and some people (Trump said thousands, but that hasn’t been confirmed) had to be turned away because the stadium was at capacity.
Source: Dallas News
Warren’s audience was young, racially diverse, and filled with women.
Source: USA Today
Trump had a lot of male supporters in what looks to be a predominantly white crowd.
Although there were women, too.
And veterans.
Those waiting to see Warren wore their everyday clothes.
While Trump’s supporters wore bright colours and lots of red.
Some of them covered their faces in paint.
Warren’s supporters were happy to talk to reporters. Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig went along and spoke with Mehdji Belizaire, a 19-year-old Warren volunteer who said she’s “still on the fence” about Warren.
Source: Business Insider
He also spoke to Ellen Friedman, who was a die-hard Warren supporter and thought Warren was a “personable candidate” who could address the issues that kept her up at night.
Andre Mirabelli was also at the rally. He was happy to see Warren release a plan to tackle corruption, saying it was one of the big problems with American politics.
Trump’s supporters, on the other hand, weren’t so fond of the media.
Some heckled. Although a few attendees did speak to the Texas Tribune, including Ronnie Drury, who arrived 12 hours early to hear Trump speak. Drury said he was there to hear about Trump’s social security and immigration policies.
Source: Texas Tribune
There were emotional moments in both rallies. Here, a woman has her hand on her heart.
Here, a woman in the audience held her hands together as she listened to Trump speak.
At Warren’s rally, signs said: “I’m a Warren Democrat.” The signs were white and blue, muted compared to the bright red and blue of the signs at Trump’s rallies.
At Trump’s rally, there appeared to be substantially more signs being held by supporters.
Source: CNN
Warren supporters wore blue hats.
And Trump supporters wore red ones.
Warren received cheers, and the crowd started chanting “two cents” in response to Warren’s proposal to impose a 2% tax on the wealthiest US citizens.
Source: The New York Times
Trump’s supporters cheered for him, too, and chanted “four more years,” and “drain the swamp.”
Source: Vox
Warren finished her address by returning to the topic of workers’ rights. She spoke about Frances Perkins, who was at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire and became an advocate for workplace safety reform. She said Perkins had a plan, and she did, too.
Source: Rolling Stone
After Warren finished, she stuck around for four hours, not leaving until 11:40 p.m. Many of her supporters were happy to wait in line for a selfie.
Source: The New York Times
Trump finished his rally saying his 2016 election victory might have been the best ever, except for those won by former presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. He told his supporters to vote for him to keep him in office for another four years.
Source: CBS News
