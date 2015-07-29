Donald Trump rages after lawyer describes his 'absolute meltdown' over breast-pump incident

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump raged against a lawyer who alleged Wednesday that he had a “meltdown” during a 2011 deposition.

The lawyer, Elizabeth Beck, spoke about the alleged incident during a CNN interview. According to Beck, Trump stormed out of the room when she requested a break to use a breast pump for her newborn child.

“He had an absolute meltdown when I said I needed the break and it was for breast-pumping purposes,” she recalled.

She added: “He got up, his face got red, he shook his finger at me, and he screamed, ‘You’re disgusting! You’re disgusting!’ And he ran out of there. And we were not able to conclude his deposition that day.”

The CNN interview was spurred by an article in The New York Times about the incident. The Times noted that Trump’s “you’re disgusting” remark wasn’t being disputed by either side.

However, Alan Garten, a lawyer for Trump, told the newspaper that Trump’s anger had nothing to do with the breast-pump request.

“It was solely the fact that she was appearing to do it in the middle of a deposition,” Garten told The Times. “In my 20 years of legal practice, I’ve never seen more bizarre behaviour at a deposition. That is what led to his remark.”

Trump clearly believed that nuance was lost during Beck’s CNN interview. And in his storm of tweets Wednesday, he declared that Beck and many of his critics in the media know “NOTHING” about him:

.@CNN Why is somebody (Beck) I beat so soundly all of a sudden an expert on Donald Trump (all over television). She knows nothing about me.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

So many people who know nothing about me are commenting all over T.V. and the media as though they have great D.J.T. insight. Know NOTHING!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

Trump also repeatedly stressed that he “beat” Beck during their legal bout:

.@CNN & @CNNPolitics did not say that lawyer Beck lost the case and I got legal fees. Also, she wanted to breast pump in front of me at dep.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

Lawyer Elizabeth Beck was easy for me to beat. Ask her clients if they are happy with her results against me. Got total win and legal fees.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

.CNN & @CNNPolitics Lawyer Elizabeth Beck did a terrible job against me, she lost (I even got legal fees). I loved beating her,she was easy

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.