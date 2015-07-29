Donald Trump rages after lawyer describes his 'absolute meltdown' over breast-pump incident

Colin Campbell
Real-estate magnate Donald Trump raged against a lawyer who alleged Wednesday that he had a “meltdown” during a 2011 deposition.

The lawyer, Elizabeth Beck, spoke about the alleged incident during a CNN interview. According to Beck, Trump stormed out of the room when she requested a break to use a breast pump for her newborn child. 

“He had an absolute meltdown when I said I needed the break and it was for breast-pumping purposes,” she recalled.

She added: “He got up, his face got red, he shook his finger at me, and he screamed, ‘You’re disgusting! You’re disgusting!’ And he ran out of there. And we were not able to conclude his deposition that day.”

The CNN interview was spurred by an article in The New York Times about the incident. The Times noted that Trump’s “you’re disgusting” remark wasn’t being disputed by either side.

However, Alan Garten, a lawyer for Trump, told the newspaper that Trump’s anger had nothing to do with the breast-pump request. 

“It was solely the fact that she was appearing to do it in the middle of a deposition,” Garten told The Times. “In my 20 years of legal practice, I’ve never seen more bizarre behaviour at a deposition. That is what led to his remark.” 

Trump clearly believed that nuance was lost during Beck’s CNN interview. And in his storm of tweets Wednesday, he declared that Beck and many of his critics in the media know “NOTHING” about him:

Trump also repeatedly stressed that he “beat” Beck during their legal bout:

