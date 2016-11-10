Donald Trump blasted the electoral college in 2012, before it gave him the presidency

Donald Trump appears slated to become the fifth person to win the presidential election while losing the popular vote.

As of this publication, Democrat Hillary Clinton was winning the popular vote by about 200,000 ballots, a lead that will likely increase as absentee and provisional ballots from heavily Democratic states continue to trickle in. But Trump convincingly collected the necessary 270 electoral votes by eking out slim victories in swing states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida.

However, back in 2012, Trump was denouncing the very system that would eventually hand him the presidency.

It was election night, and for a brief time, it seemed that Republican nominee Mitt Romney might win the popular vote over Barack Obama, while still losing the electoral vote.

A now-ironic tweetstorm ensued:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

“He lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!” said Trump in a tweet that was later deleted, according to ABC News. “More votes equals a loss … revolution!” he said in another.

Obama’s popular vote total eventually surpassed Romney’s, and the incumbent safely won re-election with 51.1% of the vote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.