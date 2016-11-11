Donald Trump's shocking victory is defying all of the doomsday markets predictions that preceded it

Prior to Tuesday’s US presidential election, there were many dire warnings about the stock market’s reaction to the election of a President Trump.

Analysts and economists expected markets to fall. Justin Wolfers at the Brookings Institution modelled a 10-15% decline for the market in the event of a Trump win. Jonathan Golub at RBC Capital Markets expected a 10-12% drop for equities.

On Tuesday night, this seemed to be falling into place. As the markets digested the ever-increasing odds of a Trump victory, stock futures collapsed, gold soared, and the market was in turmoil.

On Wednesday, however, all of those overnight losses were erased and stocks soared. In fact, in early trading on Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through an all-time high and everything appeared right in the world.

So what happened?

Here’s a few reason we’ve heard:

This doesn’t mean everything is peaches in cream for stocks. Healthcare services stocks have been getting slammed since Tuesday with the possibility of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Tech stocks are getting rocked as well, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down nearly 2% on Thursday and large players such as Facebook and Alphabet lagging.

Of note, many economists have also highlighted a possible increase in inflation, difficulty with trade, and a booming federal deficit as issues with Trump’s proposals.

So far, however, it appears the markets are focusing on what they like about President-elect Trump’s platform.

