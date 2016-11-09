FOX NEWS HOST TO TRUMP: 'If you do lose tonight, what is your next move?'

Screenshot/Fox News Martha MacCallum interviewing Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was pressed on Election Day in a Fox News interview over whether he would accept the results of the election should he fall short of winning the presidency.

“If you do lose tonight, what is your next move?” host Martha MacCallum asked Trump.

“Well, I’m going to have to see under what circumstances,” Trump said. “I mean, honestly, look, I want everything to be really, really smooth and really, really good. I understand the importance of that. I was very good in history. And frankly, I fully understand that it’s very important in so many different ways.”

“But, you know, I’ve been using the word longer before Bernie Sanders was using it,” he added, referring to the Vermont senator. “I guess they got it from me. I was talking about his situation, and I was talking about other situations. It’s largely a rigged system. And you see it at the polling booths, too.”

“Are you saying that this will not be over tonight?” MacCallum pressed.

“No, I’m not saying that,” Trump said. “You know, what’s happening — I have to see reports that are coming out.”

The New York businessman pointed to reports of polling machines switching Republican votes to Democratic ones.

“There’s something really nice about the old paper-ballot system,” he said. “You don’t worry about hacking. You don’t worry about all the problems that you’re seeing.”

Asked how he would address his supporters should he lose, he said a loss would be “very disappointing to those women and men and families.”

