Donald Trump ejected a prominent journalist from a press conference

Donald Trump publicly booted a prominent reporter from a news conference.

In a press conference before a speech in Iowa, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos asked the current Republican front-runner a question about Trump’s plan to deport all immigrants living in the US. Trump immediately stonewalled him, repeating “You weren’t called.”

“Go back to Univision,” Trump said. “Sit down, you weren’t called.”

Ramos was removed from the event as he continued to ask his question.

Trump just kicked Jorge Ramos out of his presser pic.twitter.com/FUjKgjMbeC

— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 25, 2015

Reporters immediately asked Trump why Ramos had been removed from the event.

“He’s obviously a very emotional person,” says Trump of Jorge Ramos #freejorgeramos

— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) August 25, 2015

Trump asked if it was right to toss out Jorge Ramos, most prominent Spanish language newsman in America. “I have no problem with it.”

— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 25, 2015

Trump on Jorge Ramos: “I would take his question in two seconds” hmm

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 25, 2015

NBC’s Katy Tur reported that Ramos later returned to his seat, though it is unclear if this was an official decision.

Trump has frequently slammed the network since it decided to pull Trump’s Miss Universe pageant from its airwaves earlier this year. The network cited Trump’s derogatory comments that Mexican government was sending “rapists” and drug-runners across the border.

The incident isn’t likely to help Trump’s perceptions among Latino and Hispanic voters, who already dislike the reality television star more than any other candidate in the Republican field.

Despite Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, the real estate magnate insists that he will “win the Latino vote.”

