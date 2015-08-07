You can get a free taco each time Donald Trump utters the word 'Mexico' during the first GOP debate

Eat24, a popular food-delivery app that serves hundreds of cities in the US, is celebrating Thursday’s Republican debate with an offer that’s too good to refuse: Every single time Donald Trump says “Mexico,” Eat24 will post a coupon code on Twitter for $US5 off your order of $US10 or more.

To be clear, you can only use one coupon for every order of $US10+, and you’ll need to sign up with Eat24 to use these codes.

(Also, you also don’t have to order tacos. You can buy something else with your coupon(s) like pizza.)

“We believe in freedom of the belly, so it’s totally up to you,” Eat24 said in a blog post.

The folks at Eat24 say they chose this promotion because they learned “Donald Trump really likes to talk about Mexico.” Of course, if you remember, Trump made several derogatory remarks about Mexico while announcing his candidacy for president back in June. He said at the time, “They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing their problems. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some I assume are good people, but I speak to border guards and they tell us what we are getting.”

Every Eat24 coupon code posted Thursday night will expire just one minute before midnight.

