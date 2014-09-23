Donald Trump Is Finally Having A Go At One Of The Most Extravagant Real Estate Markets In The World

Donald Trump might be bringing his glitzy hotels to the capital of glitz itself: Dubai.

He is “in talks” to open a hotel in Dubai with developers Damac Properties, according to Arabian Business.

The hotel would be built in the Akoya Oxygen development construction along Umm Sequim Expressway.

He’s already building a second 18-hole golf course in the same spot — so it’s not a surprising location choice.

A Damac Properties managing director, Ziad El Chaar, told Arabian Business that the new hotel is “already” part of the development’s plan, and that “he was discussing options with Trump.”

Trump had plans to develop luxury real estate in Dubai in the past, but ultimately he never completed the project after the global financial crisis.

