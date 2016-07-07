'I don't like mosquitos!': Watch Donald Trump rant against the insect after one flies on stage

CNN Donald Trump at an Ohio rally.

Donald Trump briefly deviated from his campaign stump speech Wednesday evening when a mosquito interrupted him on stage.

“There was a mosquito. I don’t want mosquitos around me!” Trump exclaimed onstage while speaking at an Ohio rally.

He added: “I don’t like mosquitos! I don’t like those mosquitos. I never did!”

The presumptive Republican nominee then used the incident to take a jab his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“OK, speaking of mosquitos — hello, Hillary. How are you doing?” he joked.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.