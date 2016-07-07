'I don't like mosquitos!': Watch Donald Trump rant against the insect after one flies on stage

CNNDonald Trump at an Ohio rally.
Donald Trump briefly deviated from his campaign stump speech Wednesday evening when a mosquito interrupted him on stage.
“There was a mosquito. I don’t want mosquitos around me!” Trump exclaimed onstage while speaking at an Ohio rally.
He added: “I don’t like mosquitos! I don’t like those mosquitos. I never did!”
The presumptive Republican nominee then used the incident to take a jab his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
“OK, speaking of mosquitos — hello, Hillary. How are you doing?” he joked.
