FOX NEWS POLLSTER: I'll Bet Donald Trump $1,000 He Does Not Run For President

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pollster Frank Luntz stopped by Don Imus‘ studio on Tuesday and joined the growing number of voices who believe Donald Trump‘s campaign is nothing but a sham.”I know something of his business background and it’s been suggested that I not go there, but I don’t think he’ll be a candidate,” Luntz told the radio host.



“I think this is all a bluff. In fact I’d be willing to bet you guys right now, and bet Donald Trump $1,000 which is nothing for him, one second of interest, that he doesn’t run.”

The New York Times bestselling author says he would like to see Paul Ryan and Chris Christie — “Wherever Chris Christie goes, he brings people to his feet.” — run, but the current GOP field does not impress him.

“You look at these Republican candidates against [Barack] Obama, and most of them are losing to him, even at 41% [approval rating],” he said.

Luntz prediction for the election: “If you look at it objectively, Barack Obama is most likely to win but the Republicans are most likely to pick up the Senate.”

Video below.

video.foxbusiness.com

