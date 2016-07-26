'Dishonest media will find a good spinnnn!': Donald Trump lashes out about DNC email leak in tweetstorm

Donald Trump lashed out at Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee on Monday after an email leak seemingly showed the organisation attempt to undermine the presidential aspirations of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Republican nominee also pushed back against suggestions the leak was orchestrated by the Russian government in an attempt to bolster Trump’s chances in November.

“The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC emails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me,” tweeted Trump, who has been hit repeatedly by opponents for appearing to profess admiration to dictators and other strong-men type world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump called the emails “dumb” while referring to outgoing Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz as a “servant.” He ripped the DNC for conspiring to use religion against Sanders.

“How much BAD JUDGEMENT was on display by the people in DNC in writing those really dumb emails, using even religion, against Bernie!” he tweeted.

The Manhattan billionaire also claimed that Clinton “was involved” because she’s “the only one with judgment so bad that such a thing could have happened.”

“If Bernie Sanders, after seeing the just released emails, continues to look exhausted and done, then his legacy will never be the same,” he wrote, later adding, “Crooked Hillary Clinton knew everything that her ‘servant’ was doing at the DNC – they just got caught, that’s all! They laughed at Bernie.”

He would go on to claim “the fix was in.”

“Here we go again with another Clinton scandal, and emails yet (can you believe),” he posted. “Crooked Hillary knew the fix was in, B never had a chance!”

The real estate magnate moved on to attacking the media after praising the recently wrapped up Republican National Convention.

“Wow, the Republican Convention went so smoothly compared to the Dems total mess,” he wrote, mentioning the Democratic National Convention starting Monday. “But fear not, the dishonest media will find a good spinnnn!”

