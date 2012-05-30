Donald Trump DESTROYED The Obama Campaign Tonight

I interviewed The Donald last year, and had always been a fan of his work. In the months following that interview, however, Donald Trump’s extreme saturation in the media left me wondering: why isn’t he using this platform to promote important ideas? Is this just another entertainer and self-serving billionaire?



Any doubts were wiped away while watching Trump tonight on FOX News’ “On The Record w/ Greta Van Susteren,” where he slammed the official government unemployment figures as “false numbers” — a conclusion many others agree with — and also responded to a question about stunning new developments in the raging controversy over President Barack Obama’s true country of birth. (Important since non-natural born U.S. citizens are ineligible for the presidency).

Tonight’s appearance, and his earlier sparring with a CNN anchor, are clear signs that Donald Trump is not merely using his media platform to promote himself and his business interests — he is using it to provoke much-needed conversation of crucial, terribly under-reported issues.

These things are being discussed online, anyway; it only makes sense that it surface on evening cable news as well. Makes me wonder if Roger Ailes or someone else at FOX News perhaps stumbled across my earlier column, humbly suggesting the network step up its sceptical fact-checking of the Obama administration’s campaign claims.

Follow David on Twitter and Google+.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.