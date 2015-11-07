Donald Trump calls video of kids cursing at him a 'disgrace'

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump slammed a Hispanic advocacy group’s video during a Fox Business interview on Friday.

“I think it’s a terrible. I think it’s just terrible,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

Earlier in the week, a group called DeportRacism.com PAC released a video featuring young children cursing at Trump and calling him a racist.

“F— you, [you] racist f—,” one child told Trump in the video.

The video generated national headlines, and the organisation used the attention to offer a $US5,000 “bounty” for anyone who disrupts Trump’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance this weekend.

But Trump argued Friday it was a “disgrace” to have kids yelling expletives in the video.

“To have young kids using that kind of language is a disgrace. And it’s totally backfired and people are actually going wild about it. And they’re saying, ‘We’re now going to support Trump,'” Trump said. “Anybody that would do an ad like that is stupid, to be honest. I mean, they’re stupid people that would do an ad like that. And it has backfired.”

Trump became an especially controversial figure when he launched his presidential campaign with caustic language toward illegal immigration. Among other things, Trump has accused Mexico of sending its rapists and murderers across the border, across which he vows to build a giant wall.

“I’m doing great with the Hispanics,” Trump added in his interview. “I’m going to win the Hispanics because they know I’m going to bring back jobs from lots of places, including India and China.”

