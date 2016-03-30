'Can I press charges?': Donald Trump offers new defence of embattled campaign manager

Branden Camp/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center, Sunday, February 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donald Trump went a Twitter offensive following the Tuesday simple-battery charge against his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

The police department in Jupiter, Florida, released security footage earlier in the day that seemed to show Lewandowski yanking then-Breitbart News reporter Michelle Field away from Trump after a press conference earlier this month.

Trump responded in a series of tweets. In possibly the most brazen of the bunch, Trump speculated about filing his own charges against Fields.

“Victory press conference was over. Why is she allowed to grab me and shout questions? Can I press charges?” he wrote.

Trump included a photo of the footage that did not appear to show Fields grabbing him:

Victory press conference was over. Why is she allowed to grab me and shout questions? Can I press charges? pic.twitter.com/qbW2RjkINX

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016

His tweet represents a shift in the campaign’s defence of Lewandowski. The Trump team previously maintained that Lewandowski never touched or even met Fields.

The charge against Lewandowski came in relation to an incident at a March 8 Trump campaign event in which he was accused of manhandling Fields, who worked for Breitbart until she quit over the incident. Lewandowski turned himself in to Jupiter police, The Palm Beach Post reported. He is due in court on May 4, according to CNN.

Trump himself has repeatedly refused to denounce Lewandowski. On Tuesday, Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said the campaign has “total confidence” in Lewandowski, who she said would keep his position as campaign manager.

