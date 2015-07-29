Donald Trump: 'I'll ride into the sunset' if my campaign tanks

Real-estate developer Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he isn’t worried about the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate.

When CNN anchor Don Lemon asked Trump if he’s ready for the first rhetorical bout with his GOP rivals, he said he didn’t know.

“I have absolutely no idea how to answer that question,” Trump told Lemon. “I am me. I don’t have pollsters. I mean, I have a lot of money — much more money than all of them put together and all of their phony contributions put together. But, you have to understand, I want to be me.”

Trump has been generating waves of headlines since he leaped into the presidential race last month. He has also had a penchant for off-colour and off-the-cuff remarks about many of his rivals: He’s said former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) is stupid and said former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) “couldn’t be elected dog catcher.”

The real-estate magnate’s unpredictable nature apparently caused John Weaver, a strategist on Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) presidential campaign, to issue a memorable quip about preparing for next week’s debate:

Imagine a NASCAR driver mentally preparing for a race knowing one of the drivers will be drunk. That’s what prepping for this debate is like

— John Weaver (@JWGOP) July 27, 2015

For his part, Trump played down his own expectations for the debate during his interview with Lemon.

“I have to be myself Don. And if it’s not good enough, that’s OK. You know, I’ll go onto other things, I’ll ride into the sunset and do some more buildings and create some more jobs and that’s OK,” he said. “I’m doing this because I want to make America great again, and that’s why I’m doing it.”

Trump also suggested he doesn’t have a debate coach because he’s not convinced such an expert would actually help.

“I am what I am. I am what I am. I mean, a debate coach — look, Romney had a debate coach and Obama had a debate coach. Frankly, I thought Obama was terrible but Romney got worse and worse every time there was a debate. And by the time they had the third debate, he was catastrophic,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to him.”

Watch the interview segment below:

