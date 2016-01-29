Donald Trump mocks debate: Everyone watching is 'sleeping'

Donald Trump in Iowa. Photo: Getty / File

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump mocked the GOP debate he pulled out of Thursday in his alternative charity event.

“Isn’t this better than the debate that’s going on?” he said. “Right? They’re all sleeping. They’re all sleeping. Everybody.”

His Thursday-night charity event was aimed at raising money for veterans. He chose to hold the event after pulling out of the Fox News primary debate.

Trump boycotted the event after complaining about Fox host Megyn Kelly, one of the moderators. He also blamed a satirical comment released by the network.

