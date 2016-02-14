Debate moderator to Donald Trump: What are the first 3 questions you'd ask in the Situation Room?

Donald Trump was asked to get specific on his plans for national security at the CBS News Republican debate Saturday night, fielding a question about the first three things he would ask in the Situation Room if he was elected president.

“You’ve said as president you’ll get up to speed very quickly, you’ll know more quickly as president than any of the experts,” moderator John Dickerson said, addressing Trump.

He continued: “So, you’ve been elected president, it’s your first day in the Situation Room — what three questions do you ask your national security experts about the world?”

Trump said that he would ask: “What we want to do? When we want to do it? And how hard do we want to hit?”

“We are going to have to hit very, very hard to knock out ISIS,” Trump said of the terrorist group also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh. “We’re going to also have to learn who our allies are. We have allies, so-called allies, we’re spending billions and billions of dollars supporting people we have no idea who they are in Syria. Do we want to stay that route or do we want to go and make something with Russia?”

He then started repeating talking points about the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration and other Western powers.

“We made in the Iran deal, it’s one of the worst deals I’ve ever seen negotiated in my entire life, it’s a disgrace that this country negotiated that deal,” Trump said. “Not only a disgrace, but it’s a disgrace and an embarrassment.”

Trump also went back to his stance against the Iraq War and his strategy to take ISIS’ oil wealth away from them.

“I’m the only one on this stage that said ‘do not go into Iraq, do not attack Iraq’ … and I was in the private sector, I wasn’t a politician,” Trump said. “… I also said, by the way, four years ago, three years ago, attack the oil, take the wealth away, attack the oil and keep the oil. They didn’t listen. They just started that a few months ago.”

