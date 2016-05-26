Donald Trump tentatively agrees to debate Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton may have declined an invitation to debate Sen. Bernie Sanders in California, but the senator may be getting a different sparring partner: Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, comedian Jimmy Kimmel asked Trump whether he’s prepared to debate Sanders before California’s Republican and Democratic primaries on June 7.

“Yes I am — how much is he going to pay me?” Trump said.

Trump said he’d like to donate the proceeds to charity, because a debate between the two candidates debate would garner high ratings.

“If we paid a nice sum for the charity, I would love to do that,” Trump said.

Following the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s appearance on Kimmel, Sanders tweeted, “Game on”:

Game on. I look forward to debating Donald Trump in California before the June 7 primary.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 26, 2016

Earlier this week week, Sanders slammed Clinton for backing out of a final debate between the two candidates. Such a debate had been tentatively agreed upon earlier this year.

“She is really insulting the people of the largest state in our country who have a right to hear a vigorous debate on her views,” Sanders told NBC.

Even with a potential debate with his Democratic rival it’s almost impossible that Sanders could accrue the support needed to overcome Clinton’s virtually insurmountable lead in pledged delegates, so-called superdelegates, and popular votes.

She also currently leads in the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls of Democratic primary voters in the Golden State and in New Jersey, the two largest remaining Democratic primary contests.

Watch Trump’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.