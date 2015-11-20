Donald Trump explains the give-and-take of deal-making like only he can

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump has a decidedly Trump-like approach to the give-and-take of deal-making.

“It’s give-and-take,” the Republican presidential front-runner told Business Insider.

He then immediately added: “But it’s gotta be mostly take. Because you can’t give. You gotta mostly take.”

Trump, who frequently touts his deal-making prowess, gave his thoughts on the matter last week during a wide-ranging interview in his Trump Tower headquarters.

Business Insider founder Henry Blodget questioned Trump on how he would work with Congress given the fact that he couldn’t simply fire them for not performing.

“I’ve been dealing with politicians all my life. All my life. And I’ve always gotten them to do what I need them to do,” Trump replied.

He then listed some of his New York real-estate projects that required working with the local government.

“The West Side Rail Yards, 6,000 units on the West Side. Everyone said, ‘You gotta be kidding me, you’ll never get it.’ I got it. People said, ‘S—,'” he continued. “In fact, it’s now being finished up right along the West Side from 72nd Street to 59th Street, right? So people said, ‘You’re never going to get that zoned.’ I got the land cheap.”

“You make deals,” Trump explained, “and you get ’em to do what you have to do.”

