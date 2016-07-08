TRUMP: Dallas police ambush an 'attack on our country,' proof we are 'too divided'

Donald Trump on Friday morning called the Dallas police ambush an “attack on our country” and said it was evidence that the country “has become too divided.”

“We must restore law and order,” Trump said in a statement. “We must restore the confidence of our people to be safe and secure in their homes and on the street.”

He added: “The senseless, tragic deaths of two motorists in Louisiana and Minnesota reminds us how much more needs to be done.”

Trump said he wanted to offer his thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families, adding “we pray for our brave police officers and first responders who risk their lives to protect us every single day.”

“Our nation has become too divided,” the presumptive Republican nominee said. “Too many Americans feel like they have lost hope.”

Trump continued: “Crime is harming too many citizens. Racial tensions have gotten worse, not better. This isn’t the American Dream we all want for our children.”

Trump said that “this is a time” for “strong leadership, love and compassion.”

“We will pull through these tragedies,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted a tweet following the shooting, saying she was mourning for the victims.

I mourn for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty to protect peaceful protesters, for their families & all who serve with them. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 8, 2016

The ambush in Dallas left at least five officers dead and seven more wounded, according to Dallas Police Chief David Brown. He said one of the suspects said he was upset about Black Lives Matter and intended to kill as many white police officers as possible.

NOW WATCH: Watch David Cameron announce his resignation after the UK voted to leave EU



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.