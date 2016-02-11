Donald Trump blasts 'worthless' Daily News after paper mocks his 'zombie' supporters

Real-estate developer Donald Trump slammed the Daily News after the New York tabloid’s Wednesday cover mocked him and his supporters.

Trump said on Fox News that the newspaper was a “totally failing paper” trying to use his name to try and prop up its business.

“It’s going to be closing soon I’m pretty sure,” he predicted.

The Daily News unveiled the cover shortly after Trump became the projected winner in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. The tabloid, which frequently depicts Trump as a clown, did so again.

“DAWN OF THE BRAIN DEAD,” its headline blared. “Clown comes back to life with N.H. win as mindless zombies turn out in droves.”

Trump also responded Wednesday morning on Twitter. The Republican presidential front-runner declared that the paper was “worthless” and that its owner, fellow billionaire Mort Zuckerman, had “a major inferiority complex.”

The candidate also criticised Politico.

View his tweets below:

Dopey Mort Zuckerman, owner of the worthless @NYDailyNews, has a major inferiority complex. Paper will close soon!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2016

Worthless @NYDailyNews, which dopey Mort Zuckerman, is desperately trying to sell, has no buyer! Liabilities are massive!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2016

Like the worthless @NYDailyNews, looks like @politico will be going out of business. Bad reporting- no money, no cred!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.