Pastor interrupts Donald Trump in Flint, says he wasn't invited to deliver 'political speech'

A pastor interrupted Donald Trump’s speech before a black church in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday after Trump began to rip on his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done for Flint, not to give a political speech,” the pastor told the Republican presidential candidate.

“Oh ok, ok, ok, that’s good,” Trump replied. “Then I’m going to go back on to Flint.”

The pastor’s actions were met with some applause from the audience. Members in the crowd began asking Trump questions.

Trump replied to one, which could not be heard on the feed of the speech, saying “no, no, no, I never would.”

The Manhattan billionaire promised to bring jobs back to Flint in his speech, saying that he heard a phrase that people used to build cars in Flint and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico. Now, he added, the opposite is true.

Flint made national news earlier this year after its water system was compromised by lead following a series of decisions made by government officials.

Before being interrupted, Trump said Clinton “failed on the economy, just like she’s failed on foreign policy.”

“Everything she’s touched didn’t work out,” he continued.

