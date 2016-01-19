Donald Trump appears to 'dedicate' large crowd size to Martin Luther King

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump began his Monday-morning speech on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by touting his “record” crowd size there.

Trump was speaking in Lynchburg, Virginia, at Liberty University’s convocation. The Republican presidential front-runner noted that he also drew a big audience in 2012 when he addressed the Christian university.

“I will say this: It’s an honour to be here, and especially on Martin Luther King Day,” Trump said Monday. “We broke the record. We had the record for about three or four years the last time.”

Trump said he checked with Liberty University’s president, Jerry Falwell, Jr., about the crowd size before he addressed the student body there.

“And the first thing I said to Jerry and Becki when I got here: ‘Did we break the record?'” he recalled. “They said, ‘Yes you did, by quite a bit.’ So we’ll dedicate that to Martin Luther King, a great man. And that’s a little bit of an achievement, I will tell you.”

According to Liberty University’s website, attending convocation “is an agreed upon expectation that is clearly communicated to all applicants who desire to be a residential, undergraduate student at Liberty University.”

NOW WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld interviewed President Obama and it was hilarious



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.