The very first sentence of Donald Trump's new book perfectly nailed his presidential campaign

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump’s new book is a perfect representation of his presidential campaign.

“Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again,” which was released Tuesday, chronicled all of Trump’s campaign-trail grievances while attacking the media, touting the Trump brand, presenting his ideological views, and defending his record from critics.

And it was relentlessly on message: Trump is a winner, and America would win big if he became president.

The first chapter was titled “WINNING AGAIN.” And its first sentence read: “America needs to start winning again.”

“Nobody likes a loser and nobody likes to be bullied,” the chapter’s second sentence declared. “Yet here we stand today, the greatest superpower on Earth, and everyone is eating our lunch. That’s not winning.”

A few paragraphs later, Trump asked: “How do we start winning again? To start with, we need a government that is committed to winning and has experience in winning. This book is about how we do that.”

A few pages after that, Trump quoted himself at the Fox News presidential debate attacking political correctness.

“‘This country is in big trouble. We don’t win anymore. We lose to China. We lose to Mexico both in trade and at the border. We lose to Russia and Iran and Saudi Arabia,'” he wrote, adding: “I’m not bragging when I say that I’m a winner. I have experience in winning. That’s what we call leadership.”

To emphasise how successful he is, Trump included a copy of his personal financial statement.

That was followed by a 15-page-plus “About the Author” section, in which the first two sentences were: “Donald J. Trump is the very definition of the American success story, continually setting standards of excellence while expanding his interests in real estate, sports, and entertainment. He is the archetypal businessman — a deal-maker without peer.”

The last three pages of that section — and of the entire book — were, simply, a list of his biggest real-estate properties.

